The Argentine star, Lionel Messi, got his sixth goal with the Inter Miami team. The legend continues to be that different player who has given a different face to the MLS club.
In the round of 16 match of the Leagues Cup, where those from Miami faced FC Dallas, ‘La Pulga’ opened the scoring with a great goal. The player received a ball from Jordi Alba on the outskirts of the area to shoot with his left foot, ordering the ball to be saved, achieving a true goal.
With this goal, Lio Messi and company won it by the slightest difference on the field of the Toyota Stadium in Texas.
In addition, Lionel Messi He remains unstoppable and has already scored 6 goals in just 4 games, making Inter Miami the favorite to win the competition.
On the other hand, this motivation and the leadership that he has injected into each of the players will help Inter Miami to get out of the bottom of the general table in Major League Soccer, to start fighting for other positions.
