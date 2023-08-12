Once again, the player Lionel Messi scored again with Inter Miami. Now, their victim was Charlotte FC, a squad that could not fight the team led by coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino and fell 4-0.
The Argentine star scored the goal of the sentence, receiving a pass inside the area to only put his foot in contact with the ball, sending it into the goal of the Croatian goalkeeper Khalina.
Without a doubt, Lionel Messi continues to lead Inter Miami to the goal, now, they will be facing the Philadelphia Union in the semifinal, which will be played next Tuesday, August 15.
