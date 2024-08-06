While Lionel Messi He is in the recovery phase of the ankle injury suffered in the final of the America Cupa group of activists in Spain decided to attack and vandalize the Argentine mansion on the island of Ibiza.

During the early hours of this Tuesday, some young people who call themselves ‘Plant future’, They sneaked into the captain’s mansion Argentina to vandalize the white walls of the house and send a message against the millionaires of the world.

Climate collective attacks Messi’s house

The climate activists, who are not sure how they broke into the heavily guarded house, decided to paint the mansion with black and red paint to call out the responsibility of wealthy people in the climate crisis.

“Help the planet, eat a delicious meal. Abolish the police,” This was the message that these young people displayed on a banner they carried and posted on their social networks.

“Now more than ever we need grassroots organisation to put a stop to the most devastating industries… While the islands are going through one of the worst heat waves and a moment of water crisis worthy of a declaration of alert by the Balearic Islands Government’s Department of the Sea and the Water Cycle, the regional government continues to promote the tourism industry as the solution to all the islands’ problems,” says the group.

On their social networks they also left a long statement in which they explain their reasons for vandalizing the mansion of Lionel Messi, who is in the USA recovering from his ankle injury.

Official statement

“We tinted Messi’s illegal mansion in Ibiza… The Mansion is an illegal construction that the footballer acquired for the exorbitant sum of 11 million euros.

“While this is happening, in the Balearic Islands alone, between 2 and 4 people have died as a direct consequence of the heat wave (…) The richest 1% of the population is responsible for the same amount of carbon emissions as the poorest two thirds.

This is only possible if public authorities maintain an economic-social system that threatens life. While the extreme right blames migrants for the crisis and demonstrates extreme violence against them, those of us who fight for a better world are clear that the problem is social inequality. Let’s tackle the problems at the root. We need a radical change of system to face the Climate Crisis,” they said in the statement published on their Instagram.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS