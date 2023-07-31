Video: Linda Caicedo and the world at her feet, Conmebol pays tribute to her

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Linda Caicedo scores a goal vs. Germany in the Women’s World Cup.
They fill the Colombian striker with praise.
Linda Caicedo, with a great goal, he approached Colombia towards a dream that tied in minute 97 Manuela Vanegas that undid the tie achieved in 89 and a penalty for Alexandra Popp, and put the leading team in Group H.
After the coach’s praise Martina Voss-Tecklenburg towards Linda Caicedo, in the mixed zone the star Alexandra Popp, He also referred to the 18-year-old player, letting his astonishment be known at the level of the jewel, assuring that he takes off his hat.
The video
Colombia will continue preparing to face its last match in group H against Morocco, a team that also has chances and will be the one who will define on August 3 if finally those led by nelson abbey They will reach the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup.
“Linda’s thing was brilliant, she’s making history. In the second half she changed sectors and it was better. The only thing left to do is take off the hat”, mentioned the also player of the WolfsburgPop.
