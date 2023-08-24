Video: Linda Caicedo and the sensational gift she was given at Real Madrid

The Colombian women Linda Caicedo returned to training with him real Madrid after a historic passage through the Australia and New Zealand World Cup with his team after achieving the best classification in its history, reaching the quarterfinals.

The merengue club uploaded a video to its social networks in which it could be seen how the forward was reunited with her teammates and returned to exercise with a view to the next season.

(Luis Rubiales sinks deeper: Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings) (Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso: they filter the leader’s desperate conversation)

Big surprise

The coffee maker was one of the most outstanding figures of the world Cup and one of the pillars of the Colombian team.

In addition, he was part of the starting 11 in all games and led his team’s attack, being decisive in the championship and scoring two decisive goals against: South Korea and Germany. Colombia managed to qualify first in the group ahead of Morocco, Germany and South Korea, respectively.

Caicedo returned and joined the group, with which he trains for the start of the tournament, but there was a surprise.

The Colombian will take number 18 this time and his shirt can now be purchased at Madrid’s online store.

Linda will play her first game of the season with Real Madrid on Saturday, September 9, against thel Betis at Alfredo Di Stéfanor (9:00 p.m.), although he will travel to Mexico to play two friendlies against him Tigres Femenino and Club América.

🎙️ Linda Caicedo: “Very happy to be here with my teammates, there are really good feelings, we already want this season to start” 🚨🚨 Sandie Toletti is not seen in the training images 🎥 @alexgtmx pic.twitter.com/bBn22AWPCw — Real Madrid Women 🤍 (@madridfeminfo) August 24, 2023

SPORTS