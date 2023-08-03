Video: Linda Caicedo and the madness that awakens in the stands of the stadium

Colombia achieved its long-awaited qualification to the round of 16 on Friday in first place in Group H together with Morocco, which beat the powerful selection of Germany, lthe same one that had thrashed her at the beginning of the Women’s World Cup

The rookie ranking Morocco and the elimination of Germany was the last in a series of surprises that the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has thrown, such as the early departure of the favorites Brazil and Canada.

(Colombia lost the match, but won their group in the Women’s World Cup) (Colombia National Team: this is Jamaica, their next rival in the Women’s World Cup)

The rostrum chanted his name

On the contrary, smaller teams such as Colombia, Jamaica and South Africa they performed better than expected and have reached the round of 16.

Germany, champion in the 2003 and 2007 Women’s World Cups and Olympic gold medalist in Rio-2016, came to Australia and New Zealand as one of the contenders for the title, but was eliminated after losing to Colombia and drawing with South Korea.

Linda Caicedo was the Colombian player who was most followed by those present at the stadium Perth.

And despite having lost, people went crazy when the players said goodbye to the people who supported them.

“It’s football and today we have to lose. I congratulate Morocco. I feel it was deserved because they played an excellent game. Now we have to recover, see what we did wrong, see what we did well and think about the second round,” she said. caicedo.

(Gerard Piqué ‘kneels’ Shakira and forces him to change his plans)