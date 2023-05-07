Sunday, May 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: Linda Caicedo and her girlfriend, after another great game with Real Madrid

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: Linda Caicedo and her girlfriend, after another great game with Real Madrid


close

Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo.

Photo:

ALEJANDRO MATÃAS / KRONOS AGENCY

Linda Caicedo.

In his networks he uploaded a video with his girlfriend.

Linda Caicedo continues to make its way in football in Europe. he has had some good games with him Real Madrid, but he has also stood out for his personal life.

The Colombian striker has become a key player for her team, which this season could not handle the Barcelonawho was champion.
(Ana María Bustamante, the sad goodbye to the cyclist run over by a mixer) (Millionaires vs. Santa Fe: the keys that will define the classic in El Campín)

With his girlfriend

Caicedo has been active in recent days with her girlfriend, Luisa Osorio, to whom he has expressed all his love.

Oviedo has accompanied her in matches and has been a conditional person for the Colombian player.

On his Tik Tok account, Caicedo uploaded a video in which he once again shows his love.

“He who falls in love loses, I lose,” he says.

See also  Pogacar is already hot: "Every match is a game for me. And in all games I want to win"

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #Linda #Caicedo #girlfriend #great #game #Real #Madrid

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A cyclist is unconscious when colliding with a vehicle in San Pedro del Pinatar

A cyclist is unconscious when colliding with a vehicle in San Pedro del Pinatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result