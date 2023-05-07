Video: Linda Caicedo and her girlfriend, after another great game with Real Madrid

Linda Caicedo continues to make its way in football in Europe. he has had some good games with him Real Madrid, but he has also stood out for his personal life.

The Colombian striker has become a key player for her team, which this season could not handle the Barcelonawho was champion.

With his girlfriend

Caicedo has been active in recent days with her girlfriend, Luisa Osorio, to whom he has expressed all his love.

Oviedo has accompanied her in matches and has been a conditional person for the Colombian player.

On his Tik Tok account, Caicedo uploaded a video in which he once again shows his love.

“He who falls in love loses, I lose,” he says.