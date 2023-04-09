History

Big fan of Kimi Raikkonenthe Finn Juha Ristimaa has long been one of the leading names among European manufacturers of trucks. At the 2018 Italian Grand Prix in Monza he was among the spectators at the circuit of the fantastic last pole in the Ferrari of the 2007 world champion: it was precisely on that weekend that he developed the idea of ​​creating a ‘Kimi themed’ livery for one of the characteristic colors of its trucks. In fact, Ristimaa usually collects prizes at dedicated fairs and contacted the compatriot designer Perttu Papunen, with whom he has also collaborated in the past, to design the dedication to be made to ‘Iceman’.

The basis chosen is one Scania S650, to which the two decided to make some structural and aesthetic changes. The polished stainless steel parts have been eliminated, to be replaced by others in carbon fiber, with shapes that are inspired by models of Lamborghini cars, the Muscle Shelby Mustang and Raikkonen’s Ferrari F1 itself. The interiors have also been particularly cared for, implementing red as the main color and various carbon fiber elements. Finally, lighting capable of enhancing the work of over two thousand hours.

Finally, the details: the entire color scheme is inspired by the former Ferrari driver’s helmet, on the sides there are images of Kimi Raikkonen from different years, in addition to his most famous quotes. In addition to the ‘Iceman’ logo and 7 (the former Ferrari driver’s race number), the phrase ‘Just leave me alone. I know what to do (‘Leave me alone. I know what I have to do‘), pronounced over the radio to his engineer at the victory of Abu Dhabi 2012 in Lotus; but also ‘Driving is the only thing I love about F1′ (‘Driving is the only thing I love about Formula 1′); it’s still ‘Be yourself. Whatever you do, you are not going to make everyone happy’ (‘Be yourself. Whatever you do, you won’t be able to make everyone happy.”). Real mantras of Raikkonen-thought.

The license plate is obviously Kim-17 and on the back there are all the layouts of Raikkonen’s 21 victories, as well as two drawings: the Finn spraying the champagne after his world victory at Interlagos 2007 and the exultation at Spa-Francorchamps 2009, among his most memorable hits.

Easter surprise: Raikkonen meets the ‘Iceman Truck’

And yesterday, Saturday 8 April, the happy ending, communicated through the PPDart Instagram page (from which the cover photo is taken) by Papunen: “A nice Easter surprise! The whole Ristimaa team is thrilled and honored that ‘the Man’ Kimi Raikkonen himself had the chance to see the ‘Iceman Truck’”. In the photos circulated on the Internet, the 2007 world champion can be seen autographing the truck: an award that will surely make Ristimaa Customs at least as proud as the many awards received at dedicated fairs and specialized magazines.