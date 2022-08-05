Four people were injured and are in critical condition after being struck by lightning that struck Thursday near the White House.the residence of the President of the United States in Washington.

At a press conference, the spokesman for the fire department of the US capital, Vito Maggiolo, explained that two women and two adult men received medical attention and were taken to the hospital in critical condition after receiving the “apparent impact” of lightning.

The lightning struck Lafayette Square, which is located just north of the White House, in the middle of the great storm with heavy rain and wind that fell this afternoon in Washington.

The four people were found in a wooded area near the famous equestrian statue of former US President Andrew Jackson and before the arrival of the emergency services they received the assistance of the Park Police and the Secret Service, in charge of protecting the presidential residence.

The women were unconscious, according to the authorities’ report. Given the rapid action of the emergency agencies, they managed to be transferred to care centers.

“I want to thank you because your agents, your officers witnessed this lightning strike and they immediately started providing help to the four victims, which is very important to help with survivability,” Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the Fire Department, told Secret Service agents.

This appears to be video of the lightning strike outside the White House that critically injured 4 adults this afternoon. Experts said 6 separate lightning strikes hit the same exact area within a fraction of a second. pic.twitter.com/Q06ibjsHMh — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 5, 2022

