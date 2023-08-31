A plane carrying out evacuation work at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, managed to capture shocking images of an electrical phenomenon. known as ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’, before the imminent arrival of Category 3 Hurricane Idalia.

The impressive recordings show a series of electrical discharges that, unlike traditional lightning, have a peculiar tree-like shape with different ramifications that seem to extend from the bottom up.

These tree-shaped rays are coronal plasma discharges, and occur in adverse weather conditions such as those brought by a hurricane.

‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ is a manifestation of luminous plasma that arises from pointed objects during electrical storms. It is generated spontaneously in high-voltage fields and is a familiar sight to pilots who often see these static discharges dance across the windshields of their aircraft.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the United States

Last Wednesday, August 30, Hurricane Idalia (category 3) made landfall near Keaton Beach, in Florida’s Big Bend, with maximum sustained winds of 201 km/h, indicated the United States National Hurricane Center (HNC). Joined.

As a precautionary measure, Tampa International Airport closed its operations and flights have been disrupted on the East Coast, which also faces the threat of Hurricane Franklin, coming from the Atlantic.

This Thursday, August 31, the HNC reported that heavy rains and flash flooding continued in parts of eastern North Carolina.

Last year, when Category 4 Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida, it killed nearly 150 people and caused more than $100 billion in damage.

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published in El Universal (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.

