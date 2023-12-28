They dare at Liberty Walk. Last year, the Japanese tuner had the courage to take the Ferrari F40 by the arm and give it a widebody. Looked quite tasteful, although not everyone will agree. Apparently you liked the renovation of Italian icons, because Liberty Walk is now also working on a package for the old Lamborghini Countach. The tuner company is now showing the first images.

In the short image fragment we get to see the Countach from different angles. You can see the least revealing image in the screenshot above and as a thumbnail before you click on the video. As befits a Liberty Walk customization package, the Lamborghini Countach sits as low to the ground as possible. Thanks to the white color, it is somewhat reminiscent of the movie car The Wolf of Wall Street.

What changes does Liberty Walk change on the Lamborghini Countach?

The front view reveals that there is a new front bumper, but otherwise the front view of the Countach appears to be intact. The rear light and the air scoops on the shoulders are also as they should be on this Lamborghini. The wheel arches have grown a lot and there is now a diffuser. The cosmetic rear wing of the LP 500 has been replaced by a new one that might as well be there for decoration.

The Countach will be unveiled during the Tokyo car fair. This event will be held from January 12 to January 14. As soon as the images come online, we will share them with you. The big question of course becomes: would you rather have the modified, old Countach from the tuner or the new Countach that Lamborghini built itself?