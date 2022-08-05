There is no doubt that some “star” players enjoy great fan weight, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Brazilian Kaka, Belgian Eden Hazard and others.

When one of the star players is presented at the club’s stadium, the fans race to attend such events.

And today, Friday, the Spanish club Barcelona presented its new player, Polish Robert Lewandowski, who was recently contracted by the club, moving from his former team, Bayern Munich, at the “Camp Nou”.

It is reported that about 57,000 people attended Lewandowski’s presentation at the Camp Nou stadium.

This crowd attendance is the largest in the history of the Catalan club at all, and it seems by a small difference to the presentation of the Brazilian Neymar in the same stadium, where about 55 thousand fans attended his presentation, but it is less than the number of Zlatan Ibrahimovic when he moved to the stronghold of the Catalan team.

However, the number remains much less than the crowd that witnessed in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium when the Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced when he joined Real Madrid, where estimates ranged between 75 and 80,000 spectators.

According to the video posted on Barcelona’s Twitter account, Lewandowski appeared wearing the 9 shirt, which is the same number that Barcelona player Memphis Depay was carrying, although the Polish international was wearing the number 12 shirt during the friendly matches that followed his move to Barcelona.

It is noteworthy that the second most popular player, at the club level, is Argentine Diego Maradona when he moved from Barcelona to Naples, Italy, where the number of crowds who attended Maradona’s reception in 1984 was about 65 thousand spectators.

The third most popular player by fans is the Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic when he moved to Barcelona in 2009, and an estimated audience of about 60 thousand people attended that party.

Among the players who enjoyed a large crowd when they were presented, the Belgian Hazard, when Real Madrid presented him to his fans after his move from Chelsea, where he attended up to 50 thousand spectators, as well as the Brazilian Kaka, where more than 55 thousand spectators attended his presentation ceremony at the Bernabeu.