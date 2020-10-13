#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

The citizens of the Citizen’s Climate Convention understood that Emmanuel Macron was protecting “the world of money”, estimated Tuesday 13 October on France Inter Éric Piolle, the EELV mayor of Grenoble, the day after a letter from the members of the citizens’ convention to the Head of State, to remind him of his commitments.

“The 150 citizens of the Citizen’s Convention on the Climate are not reassured. They are worried because they have seen this unraveling. They have seen what is the thing that is protected by Macron, it is the world of money “, believes the mayor of Grenoble, who targets in particular two measures in place since the start of the five-year term, the abolition of the ISF and the flat tax, but also the companies which continue to pay dividends, while receiving aid from the State.

We cannot at the same time not fight against inequalities and fight for the climate. The environmental question and the social question are closely linked. Éric Piolle, EELV mayor of Grenoble at France Inter

Mayor EELV compares Emmanuel Macron to Nicolas Sarkozy: “Nicolas Sarkozy had started with the Grenelle of the environment. And then, after two years, he said ‘Good, ecology is starting to suffice’. Macron finally, he did the same: he tried to launch after the ‘yellow vests’, with the discussions he had had before with Nicolas Hulot. He does not succeed and the natural returns at a gallop “, estimates the mayor of Grenoble, referring to the words of the President of the Republic, who had joked about “the Amish model” environmentalists.

“France is not a giant start-up. France is a nation”, continues Éric Piolle. “We need a national project, which carries us all, pleads the elected. This project involves education, the economy, that everyone has a job and a social utility that allows them to live, through health and especially in a major way through the fight against the climate, which was extremely unifying as a social project. “. The mayor of Grenoble also regrets “a recovery plan, where there should be a protection plan and a transition plan”.