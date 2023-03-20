Social networks have become the perfect space to share all kinds of events and experiences, as did a young man who went viral after showing the response he received from nature when asking if his girlfriend was “unfaithful” to him.

Although the origin of the video is unknown, the audiovisual material has begun to circulate on various platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. Well, the reaction that the young man had generated the reaction of Internet users.

And it is that the young man asked nature for an answer to find out if his girlfriend was unfaithful, without thinking that the answer he would receive would leave him speechless and cause the girl to laugh mockingly.

“Lightning strike… wait. Let a flash come out if you’re unfaithful to me”, The young man mentioned his girlfriend and Lugo counted to three to receive an unusual response.

After finishing the account, the sky unexpectedly lights up, thus confirming a supposed infidelity of the girl.

This situation generated the reaction of Internet users, who considered that the lightning was a coincidence, but the girl’s laughter was the key to unmasking her.

It may interest you:

“The lightning was a coincidence, but her laughter gave it away”, “Nature knows things”, “Don’t challenge the gods”, were some of the comments.