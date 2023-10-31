The performance of the capital team, Millonarios FC, in the current season has not done justice to the dominance that many expected after becoming champions last semester.

However, regarding Halloween, The player Leonardo ‘Leo’ Castro arrived at the club’s concentration with a ‘creepy’ costumewhich surprised and raised the spirits of his teammates.

Documented on video by midfielder Larry Vásquez, and published on the official social networks of Millonarios, the team’s followers were able to see Castro dressed, with a suit, tie and clown mask, as the villain from Batman’The guason‘.

“Leonardo Castro: The Joker!” Vásquez narrated while recording his partner. “And here we also have Guasá,” said the cameraman as a joke when he saw that goalkeeper Juan Moreno was chatting on his cell phone, unleashing laughter from the locker room.

The fans took as a good sign the clip in which the team is seen united, happy and emanating good vibes, something crucial for good performance on the field.

“How cool to see the team united”, “let’s go Leo, let’s get a scare in Cali”, “Joker and Guasá, hahahaha” and “he who is champion dresses up however he wants” were some of the comments of fans on the club’s social networks.

Millonarios plays today, October 30, against América in Cali, for the penultimate day of the regular season of the BetPlay Dimayor League. It is worth remembering that Both teams are already assured of qualifying for the home runs.

América de Cali, however, is playing for second position, which would allow it to be seeded in its home run group, so the ‘ambassadors’ cannot expect an easy game.

Santa Fe fans and Millonarios filled El Campín in an atmosphere of peace

ALEJANDRO VICTORIA TOBÓN

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

