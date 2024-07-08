Millionaires is preparing for Tuesday’s friendly match against River Plate at the Monumental de Núñez stadium in Buenos Aires (Argentina). The club is in high spirits after the arrival of Radamel Falcao Garcia.

He ‘Tiger‘ landed in Bogota last Thursday and joined the DT’s preseason Alberto Gamero. Falcao is living his childhood dream at the club he loves and in every image or video that appears on social media, that illusion can be seen intact.

Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:@MillosFCOficial Share

Expectation in Millionaires

The fame of the Colombian striker generates a lot of respect in the locker room Millionaires, But the ‘Tiger’ is slowly adjusting to living with his new teammates, who are thrilled with his arrival.

Falcao, in his first appearance before the media as a player Millionairesnoted that David Macklister Silva He expressly asked him to take the captain’s armband and lead a project that aspires to the Christmas star.

“He made me a very special request and I couldn’t say no to him. I consider Maca to be a symbol of this institution and the truth is that it wasn’t just me who came and asked for the captaincy, but today the first thing he did was give it to me. It’s a request from him personally and for me, as a reference for the club, who I also admire for everything he has done for the institution,” said the Colombian striker.

Falcao garcia. Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME Share

Millionairesthrough his social networks, has shared material from the first days of Falcao at the club with his teammates, and in the last few hours one of them went viral.

Castro breaks the ice

Leonardo Castro, With the charisma that distinguishes him, he was the one in charge of leading the jokes towards his new attacking partner. The players entered what appears to be the changing room at the sports headquarters, before training, and they got a surprise.

Apparently, the club put a picture of them in the blue and white shirt on each player’s seat. Leo looked surprised and turned to look at Radamel saying: “Thank you very much for coming, Falcao.”

Falcao in Millonarios Photo:Millonaries FC Share

Castro shakes hands with the ‘Tiger’ and hugs him while the 38-year-old player smiles, but doesn’t say a word. “They’ve never played that on us,” says Leo.

In another part of the video it appears Danovis Banguero making gestures and saying: “You can see the improvement,” says the full-back to the laughter of the entire squad, who are going through a very healthy moment.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS