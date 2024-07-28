The French defender asked for a substitution following a physical problem with his ankle. The former LOSC man limped off and appeared to be in pain. He headed straight to the dressing room accompanied by a fitness coach. The diagnosis has not yet been revealed by the Mancunian staff.

Man United’s newest signing Leny Yoro comes off with an injury against Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/djWD79rMik — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 28, 2024

This will be a chance to win a first title for Yoro, if his injury is not too serious. Otherwise, he will have to wait a little longer before playing in a final with his new English club.