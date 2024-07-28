He Manchester United witnessed the unfortunate injury of two of its players during its last friendly match. One of them refers to the star signing of the transfer market, Leny Yoro.
Manchester United’s summer preparations may have taken a big turn. During the match against Arsenal on Saturday night (2-1), the Red Devils lost two players. Rasmus Höljund is injured as is Leny Yoro.
The French defender asked for a substitution following a physical problem with his ankle. The former LOSC man limped off and appeared to be in pain. He headed straight to the dressing room accompanied by a fitness coach. The diagnosis has not yet been revealed by the Mancunian staff.
There are two friendlies left for Erik ten Hag’s men before the official resumption. The Mancunian team will face Betis and then Liverpool before the Community Shield against Manchester City.
This will be a chance to win a first title for Yoro, if his injury is not too serious. Otherwise, he will have to wait a little longer before playing in a final with his new English club.
