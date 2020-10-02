#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

From Saint-Malo to Alaska, via Greenland: this epic is that of the Unu Mundo expedition, launched on June 29, 2020. “The purpose of our expedition is to show people on what scale and how fast climate change is affecting the Arctic“, explains Tobias Carter, the captain. This French crew has already completed the first part of its program, making a round trip from France to Greenland between January and September 2020. During this course, the expedition has been able to serve scientific research, by welcoming ecologists and deploying weather stations.

But the goal of Unu Mondo is also to meet those already affected by global warming, in order to collect their testimony. This is what the crew was able to do through several villages in Greenland. “We met local fishermen, hunters, politicians, glaciologists, geologists, archaeologists … They hold the same discourse on climate change: it affects their work and their everyday life“, emphasizes Sophie Simenin, director of the expedition. Through these interviews, the crew was able to observe how complex the consequences of climate change are for a country with a climate as severe as Greenland.

In May 2021, the crew will leave for the second part of their expedition, which will this time take them to Alaska.