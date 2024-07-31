Lawyer Fabiani Marques Zouki, 46, faces serious accusations of racism and assault Following an incident involving five employees of a fast food chain in the South Zone of São Paulo, Brazil, Zouki issued a statement on Tuesday, July 30, apologizing to “those who have been affected by any offensive act.”

The altercation, recorded on the cell phones of witnesses and victims, was widely disseminated on social media. Through her lawyer, Carlos Eduardo Lucera, the lawyer said that “deeply regrets everything that happened” and stated that “he was also the target of insults and abuses against him” during the incident.

According to the note, Zouki admitted that seeing her damaged car made her lose her composure. Since the incident, she has received numerous hate messages. The lawyer was arrested by the Military Police last Thursday, accused of insulting and beating a supervisor and four employees of Burger King in Moema.

Pablo Ramon da Silva Ferreira, 25, a supervisor at the establishment, said that Fabiani called him a “dirty monkey.” According to his testimony to TV Globo, the customer demanded immediate attention in closed areas of the establishment.

“When I was in the car, she made a gesture again and called me a ‘monkey’ and a ‘dirty monkey’. I got angry, but I didn’t attack her; I just hit her rearview mirror.”Pablo explained. In a video recorded by the supervisor, Pablo is heard saying: “Who’s the monkey now? Who’s the black guy now? You’re lucky I didn’t break your face…”

RACIAL INJURY Lawyer Fabiani Marques Zouki was caught in flagrante delicto by the Military Police (PM) after being accused of racism by an official from a unit of the Burger King fast food network, in the last fifth-fair, 25, in São Paulo.pic.twitter.com/T9Pc9Mt9Qh — BT Mais (@belemtransito) July 26, 2024

Videos circulating on social media show Fabiani visibly upset. In one, she can be heard saying: “They said I called the ‘black guy’ a ‘monkey’… So what if I did? That doesn’t justify them smashing my car.”

In addition to Pablo, four other Burger King employees were also victims of Fabiani’s assault. Two attendees claimed to have been hit by her, one receiving a slap in the mouth and another a punch in the face. According to the case report, the police were unable to question Fabiani because he was “disturbed and aggressive” and even tried to bite a police officer.

The Justice Department of SP decided to release lawyer Fabiani Marques Zouki, imprisoned by the police in the fifth fair (25) after physically attacking and expressing racist expressions by Burger King officials. On the departure of the delegation, Fabiani left the scene saying “I have free money.” pic.twitter.com/Z42WbrS26t — CRIDÃO SANTANA (@LULA1957SANTANA) July 29, 2024

The São Paulo Court decided to release the lawyer on Friday, July 26, allowing her to answer in freedom to the charges of racial insult and drunk driving. However, Fabiani must stay 300 metres away from the victims and the Burger King in Moema. You must also attend the forum on a monthly basis to report on your professional activity and keep your address up to date.

The request for provisional release was made by her defense. According to the National Registry of Lawyers of the Brazilian Bar Association, Fabiani’s registration as a lawyer in São Paulo is “cancelled.” The OAB confirmed that it was Fabiani herself who requested the cancellation.

Burger King, in a statement, reaffirmed its stance against racism and violence, and confirmed that it is cooperating with the authorities and providing psychological and legal support to its employees.

The Globe (Brazil) / GDA

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.