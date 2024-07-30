Mexico City.– Vidulfo Rosales, lawyer for the parents of the 43 Ayotzinapa students, said that they are engaged in a “sterile debate” with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, since they hold discordant points of view on issues such as the Army’s participation in the disappearance of the students.

Following the meeting between the parents and the president, Rosales confirmed that they had arranged another meeting with the Tabasco native for August 27, although he emphasized that they have very little expectation that he will present them with concrete progress in the investigation and the search efforts.

“The meeting with the president just now, well, we already have disagreements with him, he insists on the report he presented, we presented ours and we agreed that he will read this report and we will have a next meeting on the 27th (of August),” he announced.

“Obviously, we have very few expectations in this regard, that progress can be made. It’s only been a few months and according to the data in the investigation we don’t see any new developments, we don’t see any progress.”

“I don’t think I’ll see them in those two months, and if there are, that’s great, we’ll be waiting until the 27th for some news regarding progress. (The discordant points) you already know, so why am I mentioning them… it’s the Army’s issue,” he added.

Rosales revealed that during the meeting with the president they touched on the “substantial issues” of the investigation of the case, in which, the lawyer reiterated, they have different points of view regarding the Army.

“The current government says there is no evidence, we say there is and that it needs to be investigated; today we are saying there is no news,” he complained.

-Did the president criticize himself? he was asked.

“No, not at all. There are differences with the president regarding the underlying case and these differences remain and we also maintain our position. What worries us in this final stretch of the Administration is that we are stuck in a dead end, in a sterile debate. The essential points of the investigation are not moving forward,” he added.