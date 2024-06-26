In a match where the Argentine team had the greatest number of clear opportunities to take the lead, the only goal came only to the 88 minutes.
La Scaloneta did not tire of insisting and managed to convert at the end of the match with the recently admitted Lautaro Martínez. Despite having had many chances to convert with the ball in motion, the winning goal appeared after a stopped ball.
After Lionel Messi took the corner kick and the ball bounced off several players inside the area, the albiceleste’s ninth scorer appeared to finish and score the only goal of the match. Although the VAR intervened to corroborate Lo Celso’s position, the goal was finally confirmed and in this way, Argentina won and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa América.
More information about the Copa América 2024:
#VIDEO #Lautaro #Martínezs #agonizing #goal #give #victory #Argentina #Chile #Copa #América
Leave a Reply