Laura Zapata 66 years old, could not understand why her mother Yolanda Miranda gave her away with her grandmother, Mrs. Eva Mange, who took care of her from a very young age, thus she confessed in Top Chef Vipwhich caused a total uproar on social networks.

And it is not the first time that Laura Zapata talks about the treatment that her mother gave her, who, far from seeing it as something bad, was a gift for her, being able to stay with her grandmother until the end, but she made it clear again that Thalia’s father never loved her.

“My mother married a man who never loved me, thank God she gave me my grandmother. I lived for many years without understanding how it was possible that my mother could live without me,” commented the Thalia’s sister in the reality show where he participates.

no sisters

For those who don’t know, the Mexican actress She has been away from her sisters Ernestina, Federica and Gabriela for several years, with whom she lost any relationship, while her relationship with Thalía ended when her grandmother, Mrs. Eva Mange, died in June 2022.

“Yeah, but that part hurts “how was it possible that my mom could live without me”, “And you saw your grandmother until her last breath, you must be proud to have had her in your life, cheers Laura”

“I will not understand how mothers prefer a man to their own children”, “This is how I know a woman who preferred to abandon her 5 children for a man years later, she becomes pregnant, gives him 2 children and she doesn’t want them anyway,” the networks write .

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp