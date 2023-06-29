Chiapas.- Alleged captors of the employees of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Chiapas they threw a ultimatum at authorities of Chiapas, in an apparent negotiationbut if you do not receive a positive response, will take “other measures”.

In a video that circulated today Wednesday, a man dressed in black, with a bib, tactical mask, khaki pants and gloves, read a statement apparently from the armed group that “raised” and has kidnapped 16 or 17 members of the Chiapas SSyPC.

The man who reads mentions that on June 22, armed men violently took a Mrs. Nayeli from her house in the Santa Clara subdivision, in the capital Tuxtla Gutiérrez, and that they left her two daughters on the roof. Since then, the whereabouts of the lady have not been known.

The speaker accuses that those responsible for taking the woman are hitmen under the command of Machado Meza “El Güero Pulseras”, in charge of a criminal group that operates in Chiapas, and who are supposedly backed by the authorities: Francisco Abadía Orantes (Francisco Javier Orantes Abadía), Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Chiapas, Marco Antonio Burguete Ramos, in charge of the State Preventive Police and the C-5 security cameras in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, and Jahir Hernández Teherán, director of the State Border Police. See also Weather forecast in Palenque, Chiapas; forecast heavy rains

He adds that authorities receive money to allow Machado Meza’s group “El Güero Pulseras” to operate with impunity.

In a second point, the one who reads points out that on June 9 hitmen from Machado Meza “El Güero Pulseras” were the ones who assassinated two escorts of the president of La Concordia, Miguel Ángel Córdova, who were in a Suburban van outside the school ” Octavio Paz”, and that the authorities did not react to that attack or follow up with the cameras.

“We do not want problems with the Sedena or the National Guard, and no instance of the federal government, we ask that the two facts be investigated to open the cameras and that you yourselves realize that you know what is happening in our state… only we ask for justice,” says the group’s spokesman.

As a third point, the man points out that Mrs. Nayeli has been kidnapped by hit men from “El Güero Pulseras” and members of the Security Secretariat “commissioned” with that criminal group (Machado Meza’s). See also Apple viewer, here are which apps will run in virtual and augmented reality

The man who reads, assures that they have knocked on many doors to get Mrs. Nayeli released, but they only get refusals, despite the fact that she is an innocent person who does not know about the things that happen in Chiapas, innocent “as well as the 17 people who we have here, we know perfectly well that they are innocent and we will not harm them, we just want them to listen to us and return Nayeli, and we will return all the workers safe and sound, so we want them to return Nayeli to us”.

They ask for the support of the federal authorities, “we want to negotiate, to rescue Mrs. Nayeli.”