In USA School shootings that have claimed the lives of thousands of students over the years are common. This time, a Latino student posted a video on his social media showing one of them.

According to the criteria of

Alejandro Deane, brother of influencer Uki Deane is an Argentinean currently studying in MiamiOn his Instagram, the young man posts videos about his life. However, the last one he posted went viral on x due to the incident and his surprising reaction.

‘This always happens’

The student started the video by commenting on what a normal day in his life would be like.On that occasion, he had a match with the American football team with which he trains in the country.

He also showed what his school is like, the coach’s preparation and his teammates boarding a bus to go to the field of the team they were facing.However, in the middle of the match, a shooting terrified the people.

During the development of the match, shots coming from outside the court began to be heard and The young man recorded how people fled the place.

The players and what appears to be part of the coaching staff were divided between those who were standing and those who threw themselves to the ground as is recommended in these cases.

Deane commented in his story that this unfortunate situation is normal in schools. “I don’t worry because this always happens,” he said.

The video also shows his unusual reaction, As if nothing was happening, the Argentine continued to comment on what was happening while people fled. and others watch attentively what is happening outside.

This takes on special significance following the report of a shooting in Georgia last Wednesday that resulted in the killing of four people. The United States, according to CNNhas had 45 shootings this year.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS