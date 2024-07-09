ℎ ℎ ℎ ℎ …��

🇪🇸 And it is from @SEFutbol

🧒 And it’s from LAMINE YAMAL

😏 You have to see how calm the child has become#Euro2024 #EuroRTVEhttps://t.co/QKjzSeVFWH pic.twitter.com/EDoe2FSpLu

— Teledeporte (@teledeporte) July 9, 2024