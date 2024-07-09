In a thrilling Euro 2024 semi-final, Barcelona’s young prospect Lamine Yamal equalised for Spain with a spectacular goal in the 20th minute. In a counter-attack that seemed to be losing steam, Yamal, showing great vision and precision, controlled the ball on the edge of the area. With a masterful strike with his left foot, he squared the ball to the far post, where it bounced in, leaving the French goalkeeper with no options.
This goal not only tied the match 1-1, but also marked a milestone in the young player’s career, as it is his first goal at this Euro. In addition, Yamal becomes the youngest player in history to score at the tournament, further cementing his promising future. So far, Yamal has already contributed three assists, showcasing his ability to both create and finish plays.
His performance in the match underlines his potential and makes him a key player for the Spanish team, which is looking to overcome a formidable French team and reach the final of the tournament.
