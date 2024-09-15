FC Barcelona went into the break with a 0-2 lead against Girona, in a match marked by the emerging talent of Lamine Yamal. The young Barça striker, who started somewhat imprecisely like the rest of the team, became the star of the first half thanks to his double in just four minutes.
The game was evenly balanced until the 32nd minute, when a serious error by David López in the ball’s release left Girona in a difficult position. Yamal, always alert, took advantage of the mistake, recovered the ball and coolly finished in front of the goalkeeper to put his team ahead. The goal gave confidence to Hansi Flick’s men, who four minutes later saw the young winger score again. This time, after a rebound from a free kick taken from the edge of the area, Yamal connected with a precise shot that grazed the post before going into the net.
Girona, who had been putting up a fight in the early stages, were outdone by the quality of the Barça youth player. Now it remains to be seen whether Barcelona will maintain control in the second half or whether the home side will react to turn the score around. Everything is at stake.
