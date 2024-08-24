In an intense duel between Athletic Club and FC Barcelona at San Mamés, young prodigy Lamine Yamal opened the scoring for the Catalans with a crucial goal. The match, corresponding to the second round of LaLiga, was deadlocked until the magic of the 17-year-old player changed the course of the game.
The goal came after a free kick taken from the left flank by the Blaugranas. The Athletic defence tried to clear the cross, but the ball was left loose on the edge of the area, where Yamal was waiting attentively. The young winger controlled the ball with confidence and, with time to manoeuvre, he moved towards his left foot, the most skilled, without the Bilbao defence being able to pressure him.
With a well-placed shot, Yamal sent the ball towards the goal. A slight deflection by the Atletico defender Iñigo Lekue threw goalkeeper Unai Simón off balance, who despite his efforts was unable to prevent the ball from ending up inside the goal, putting the score at 1-0 in favour of Barcelona.
This goal confirms the enormous potential of Lamine Yamal, who at just 17 years old is already making his mark on one of the most difficult stages in Spanish football. The match continues, but Yamal’s goal has put Barça in the lead in a stadium that is always difficult like San Mamés.
#Video #Lamine #Yamal #opens #scoring #San #Mamés
Leave a Reply