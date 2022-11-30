The Mercedes-AMG One broke the lap record on the Nordschleife without breaking a sweat. We assume that he will comply with this track limits has held. One car apparently not subject to these track limits is the brand new Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato. A concept version has already been released on, er, the entire width of the Nürburgring.

Lamborghini shares a video of the Sterrato taking on a Huracán STO. Behind the wheel of both Lambos are not the least figures. The STO is driven by Lamborghini’s top boss, Maurizio Reggiani, while head of engineering Rouven Mohr gets to work with the new Sterrato. We deduce from the video that the latter does not hold back.

You have to have a lot of courage to conquer the Nürburgring Nordschleife, let alone that you prefer to use the patches of grass next to the asphalt. Whether it can also be faster than the AMG One with cutting? We doubt it, but it doesn’t make these images any less spectacular to look at. Watch the video below.