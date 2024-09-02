Ciudad Juarez.- Residents of the Gardeno Residencial subdivision denounced the lack of support from the corresponding authority to solve a problem of flooding every time it rains.

They pointed out that flooding is becoming more frequent because the drainage system collapses and sewage is released, flooding parks and streets, and on this occasion the water has already reached several houses.

There are many concerns, including the health of residents, because the sewage is produced by the wastewater and also leaves bad smells and the risk of causing infections.

Another is the danger for children or anyone who might fall into the puddles in the parks, since they are deep, and fear increased with the recent tragedy of Rafa.

This is nothing new and they constantly report to the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS), which does not resolve their issues and gives them the runaround, they say.

They indicated that they have had to make adjustments to the sewage system, united as residents through the neighborhood committee so that they can go from time to time to perform maintenance:

They have also purchased motor pumps to drain flooded parks and streets themselves, but they are no longer able to cope.

They ask that JMAS support them first in providing maintenance and secondly, a solution to prevent this problem from continuing.