Irma Serrano, The tigress 89 years old, she was a very controversial woman, since in the beginning she always showed rebellion, she was also very faithful to her way of thinking, because she did not allow herself to be manipulated by anyone, something that made her well known in the middle of the show , in addition to its beauty.

But La Tigresa was also a woman who came to blows, since it was said that at her best she had fights with various celebrities in the media such as Carmen Salinas and María Félix, even at her more than 60 years of age. had a fight with a reporter in 2007 Whom did he take by the hair?

It was in the disappeared program La Oreja, where the Mexican actress, who at that moment was outside a church with Pato Zambrano and all the press around them, grabbed the hair of the reporter Mari Carmen, who had questioned her for some Statements in which he accused his companion of taking alleged money from him, a situation that led to the fight.

One of the things that always annoyed the deceased actress was that they commented on her political position, which she obtained in the nineties, in addition to her love affairs, for which she always answered the press or her own detractors in a controversial way. .

It is worth mentioning that the singer also left the world of entertainment several years ago to go to her native Chiapas, where she is from, so she was rarely seen again before the press.