Thursday March 14 Gilberto Salomón Vázquez died at the age of 88better known as 'The Gilbertone', a content creator originally from Sinaloa who won everyone's affection after a video of his went viral in 2014.

Due to the great popularity that Gilberto had since he went viral on the Internet, many did not hesitate to say goodbye to him in the best way and those who are from Culiacán had the opportunity to say a final goodbye in person, either attending your wake or funeral.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Precisely a video of the burial of 'La Gilbertona' has gone viral on the Internet, where they claim that would have manifested moments before being buried underground for all eternity, which has generated all kinds of reactions.

In a video that was captured by one of those attending Gilberto's funeral, you can see Pavel Morenoyour friend and representative, quite affected due to the death of the famous influencer, at which time he asks the live band to play a very special song.

“The boat in which I will leave,” Pavel is heard telling the band, but in a shocking way many can hear Gilberto clearly correct it and say: “The golden boat.”

The video has generated all kinds of reactions Among Gilbertona fans, many believe that it could have been expressed in that way at her funeral, but others claim that it is an editing of the video audio. So far it is unknown what happened at that moment, but it still gives us a lot to talk about.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp