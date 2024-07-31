David Ospina returned to play in Colombian football after 16 years and had a bitter return. Atlético Nacional could not decipher La Equidad’s defensive scheme and suffered a painful defeat at home, the second consecutive in the League after having lost on Saturday against Once Caldas in Manizales. The game corresponds to the ninth round and was brought forward by the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Just as it happened on Saturday in El Campín against Santa Fe, La Equidad scored an early goal and then had a great deal of endurance, in a match in which Nacional began to despair as the minutes passed and ended in a cloudy game.

“We were looking for a win, unfortunately it wasn’t possible, but we can’t blame anyone, the team did everything to win. Equidad did their thing, they played to wait and counterattack. We have to highlight their work, they had their two lines of four, it was difficult to keep the ball,” said Ospina after his debut, in statements to Win+.

Nacional vs. La Equidad. David Ospina returns to the green after 16 years. Photo:Jaiver Nieto. THE TIME Share

The author of the goal with which Alexis García’s team took the lead was the same one who scored in Bogotá in the last match, midfielder Felipe Acosta, who appeared in the 15th minute to head in at the far post after a cross from the left by Amaury Torralvo. The play was born from a ball lost by the central defender Simón García leaving his area.

From that moment on, it was a Nacional monologue and Ospina ended up being a privileged spectator. He only had to demand himself once in the entire match.

Nacional became desperate and La Equidad, once again, defended itself well

On the other hand, in the other goal there was a main protagonist of the game, the goalkeeper Washington Ortega, who made no less than 12 saves throughout a tight, tough match, in which the midfielder Elan Ricardo was fundamental.

Washington Ortega was the great figure of the match. Photo:Jaiver Nieto. THE TIME Share

“That’s what we came for, to get the three points, we got the goal and we were able to defend it and with that we go home with the win,” Ricardo told Win+.I feel that the match was very similar to the one we had against Santa Fe, the team behaved tactically very well and managed to keep a clean sheet,” he added.

Nacional’s coach, Pablo Repetto, tried all possible formulas and the result was the same: a lack of effectiveness that is already worrying. And it is not that the chances were not created: there were 21 shots throughout the match.

Repetto tried everything: players who know La Equidad well, like Kevin Viveros, who wore that shirt last semester; or new faces like Alfredo Morelos. He bet on the mid-range with Edwin Cardona, on the formula of playing with Pablo Ceppelini, on the freshness of Kevin Parra. And nothing. And to top it off, Joan Castro ended up being sent off in injury time.

This is the second consecutive defeat for Nacional, whose performance is worrying. They have nine points, the same as the leader Once Caldas, but with two more games played. And Equidad also reached that point, with the merit of winning away from home again.

