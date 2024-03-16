For several seasons now, Kyllian Mbappé has been one of the main (if not the main) protagonists of each of the transfer markets. What if he renews at PSG, if he goes to Real Madrid. Well, Kiki finally made up his mind and at the end of the current season he will leave the French capital…possibly to move to Madrid.
In the last few hours, a video went viral in which an Arsenal fan asks, almost begs, the Frenchman to sign for his club. And his response was funny to say the least. After laughing for a few seconds, Mbappé told the young man that it was not going to be possible: “London is very cold for me,” he said.
Mbappé still dreams of saying goodbye to PSG with all the glory, that is, lifting the first Champions League in the club's history. And it would also be the first Orejona for the forward himself.
The quarterfinal draw, what a paradox, paired them with Barcelona, possibly a rival that Kyllian will face quite often when he packs his bags and moves to the capital of Spain.
Will this be the year in which Mbappé wins his first Champions League? Or should he wait to wear white next season?
#VIDEO #Kyllian #Mbappé39s #reaction #viral #fan #asked #Arsenal
