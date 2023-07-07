Video: Kylian Mbappé unleashes tremendous madness on his visit to Cameroon

The French footballer kylian mbappestar of Paris Saint-Germain, began an unannounced visit to Cameroon -his first trip to his father’s country of origin-, where hundreds of people took to the streets to welcome him.

According to local media, the footballer is scheduled to visit a school in a Yaoundé suburb this Friday that his foundation rehabilitated.

a true idol

In addition, he will play a football match with a local team -the Vent d’Etoudi- chaired by the former tennis player Yannick Noah.

Dopo Breel Embolo born in Cameroon ma naturalizzato svizzero that currently lives in the African country, touches the star Kylian Mbappe and will visit the land of his antennat (his father is Cameroonian) and the French talent scattena un’entusiasmo senza… pic.twitter.com/U6C0KeVH13 —Henri Olama (@henriolama) July 6, 2023

Mbappé’s journey will end on the island of Djébalè (west), where his father, Wilfried Mbappé, comes from, at the mouth of the Wouri river.

The footballer himself confirmed his arrival in Cameroon with a photograph on his Instagram social network account, in which he appears greeting dozens of people.

Mbappé’s father left Cameroon at a young age for France, where he became a soccer coach.

Kylian Mbappé received as a hero in Cameroon ⚽🇫🇷 While PSG threatened him to decide his future as soon as possible, the French star took a plane and traveled to the African nation, where he received a warm welcome 🇨🇲. 🎥: @angulesley442 / IG: mtcjesse_off1 pic.twitter.com/KvRr6yDhJj — RedGol (@redgol) July 7, 2023

