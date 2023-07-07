Video: Kylian Mbappé unleashes tremendous madness on his visit to Cameroon

Friday, July 7, 2023
by admin_l6ma5gus
July 7, 2023
in Sports
The player went to visit his father’s land.

The French footballer kylian mbappestar of Paris Saint-Germain, began an unannounced visit to Cameroon -his first trip to his father’s country of origin-, where hundreds of people took to the streets to welcome him.

According to local media, the footballer is scheduled to visit a school in a Yaoundé suburb this Friday that his foundation rehabilitated.
a true idol

In addition, he will play a football match with a local team -the Vent d’Etoudi- chaired by the former tennis player Yannick Noah.

Mbappé’s journey will end on the island of Djébalè (west), where his father, Wilfried Mbappé, comes from, at the mouth of the Wouri river.

The footballer himself confirmed his arrival in Cameroon with a photograph on his Instagram social network account, in which he appears greeting dozens of people.

Mbappé’s father left Cameroon at a young age for France, where he became a soccer coach.

