Kylian Mbappé He already put on his shirt Real Madrid, He did so on Tuesday at the official presentation of his arrival at the Spanish team, which unleashed madness among the club’s fans.

He said that his “dream” has come true after a “difficult” journey in which “many things have happened” and that he was able to complete it thanks to Florentino Pérez, who trusted him “from day one.”

Your illusion

“Hello, everyone. I’m going to try to speak Spanish. Wow, it’s amazing to be here. I have dreamed of playing for Real Madrid for many years, today my dream has come true and I am a very happy boy today. Very happy,” he said.

Mbappé comes from not having a good Eurocup with the selection of France in Germany, but has turned the page and is now focusing on what he can do at Real Madrid.

“I’m very happy and proud to be a player of my dream club and the biggest club,” the 25-year-old forward added in Spanish.

“A Mbappé who went to the Sports City, where he was already in 2012, at 14 years old, when during his visit to the facilities he took a photo with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo”reported the EFE agency.

He added: “This Tuesday, 12 years later, Mbappé returned as a first-team player. And to seal the deal, he carried out the formal signing ceremony alongside Florentino Pérez, who acted as the Frenchman’s host.”