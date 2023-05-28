with goal of Lionel Messi, Paris SG achieved the point it needed against Strasbourg (1-1) to secure the Ligue 1 title, with one day to go, the 11th in its history, which makes it the French club with the most national titles, peror Kylian Mbappé He was the star for a solidarity act.

With 85 points, PSG leads Lens by four, who thrashed Ajaccio 3-0 to clinch runner-up, but cannot catch up with the Ligue 1 leaders.

Happiness

Paris SG needed to score at least one point on their visit tol Strasbourg and that was the result obtained by the team trained by Christopher Galtier in a match that, in the image of the entire season, was discreet on the part of the capital club.

“It’s a historic title. I’m very happy and above all I don’t want the title to be trivialized,” the Parisian coach claimed after the game Christophe Galtier.

“I repeat it again, because nobody seems to want to understand it, that it has been a very particular season, in which we have had to stay the course despite the fact that everyone thought we were sinking. I congratulate my players for it,” he added.

The ball

Mbappé, before the game, in the warm-up, hit a woman who was ready to see the commitment with a ball.

The same player noticed the action, without a clear intention, went to the stands and looked for her to help her.

Paramedics attended to her and he was present. Later, he looked for her and gave her a present, something that the stadium celebrated.