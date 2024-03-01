PSG footballer Kylian Mbappé came off as a substitute at halftime of the match against Monaco. A decision that may be controversial on the part of Luis Enrique, but that was not what took the spotlight.
At the time of this event, the French attacker decided not to go to the bench with his teammates, as all players normally do. In his place, he changed his clothes, went to the box where he was with his mother and without paying too much attention to the meeting.
This caught the attention of fans and also some criticism on social networks. Mbappé is sometimes accused of being selfish or an individualistic player, so this fueled the flame of the networks to accuse him of the same.
Adding to the video, the technical sheet does not mention an injury or any discomfort due to the change. Therefore, this decision by the Spanish coach is surprising, as it is the second consecutive game in which he removes the star from the Parisian club.
According to this, there is speculation about a possible signing with Real Madrid. According to fans of the Merengue club, he does this in preparation to go to the White House and of course, the substitution comes as a result of his decision.
Finally, neither Luis Enrique nor Mbappé gave any type of statement at the end of the meeting on this issue, until now.
