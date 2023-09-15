Video | Kremlin: No agreements signed during Kim’s visit to North Korea

North Korea’s Kim’s trip to Russia was reported on Thursday to continue for a few more days. On Friday, he got to know the aerospace factory.

North Korea the manager Kim Jong-un No agreements have been signed during the visit to Russia, the Kremlin said on Friday.

“No agreements have been signed, and there were no plans to sign them,” assured the representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov.

The Russian administration said on Thursday that Kim’s visit to Russia will last a few more days. Kim and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin met on Wednesday in the Russian Far East.

US officials and experts have estimated that Russia is interested in buying ammunition from North Korea for use in Ukraine. A possible arms trade would be against international sanctions.

Kim visited Komsomolsk in Amur in the Russian Far East on Friday, where he got to know an aerospace factory. According to the Russian state-run Tass news agency, Russian Sukhoi Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets are produced at the factory.

Russia’s state news agency Ria Novosti published footage of Kim’s bulletproof train arriving in Komsomolsk, Amur on Friday. The city is an important industrial center in Russia.

The red carpet was rolled out for Kim. According to the Interfax news agency, he was greeted with flowers, music, dancing and ceremonial bread.

The factory is named after the first person to walk in space, the cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin by.