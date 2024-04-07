The first half at Old Trafford was a Liverpool monologue. Klopp's men dominated at will and went into the break with an advantage thanks to a goal from Luis Díaz. However, United transformed in the second half and, with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, turned around a match that seemed uphill.
Mainoo's great goal, born in the youth academy Unitedlifted the fans from their seats. The young winger received a pass from Garnacho on the edge of the area and, with a quick and elegant movement, adjusted the ball to take a cross shot that hit the Liverpool corner. A great goal from a poet, one of those that makes the stands vibrate and that remains engraved in the memory.
Mainoo's goal is a breath of fresh air for United. Ten Hag's team needs victories to get into the fight for the European places, and this draw against Liverpool is an important point in that direction. If United win the match, the standings would turn red hot: Arsenal (71 points), Manchester City (70 points) and Liverpool (70 points).
There is still a lot of game ahead and anything can happen. Liverpool will not give up and will seek victory with all their might. But United have shown that they have character and can compete against the best. The second half was a demonstration of this.
Kobbie Mainoo has been the great revelation of the match. The young youth squad has shown that he has the quality to play in the first team and that he can be an important piece in United's future. Today's great goal from him was a warning: a new star has been born at Old Trafford.
