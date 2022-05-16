The idyll that Luis Díaz lives in Liverpool has been the reason for all kinds of scenes ‘out of context’.

This weekend, for example, after the ‘Reds’ won the second title of the season, the video of ‘Lucho’ lifting the FA Cup trophy, while part of it went flying, quickly became a trend on social media social.

In fact, many memes came to light for the unique moment.

“Identify who the Colombian is,” they said when they saw Díaz try to quickly hand over the trophy in the face of the unforeseen event.

Now, in the run-up to the outcome of the first season at Liverpool, another singular video has Díaz as a kind of ‘co-star’. Everything, on account of a beer that Jürgen Klopp, his DT, gave him to a Latin fan who asked him about him.

‘Luis Diaz…?’

Klopp, in the singular moment. Photo: Screenshots juan172rodriguez

In the original video shared by Mauricio Carrascal, a user of TikTok and YouTube, he is seen approaching the bus that transports the Liverpool players.

In the recording, the only one that appears is Jürgen Klopp, the DT, eating what seems to be an ice cream calmly.

Later, when Mauricio starts shouting: ‘Luis Díaz, Luis Díaz’, Klopp raises a beer.

Next step, the German approaches and the fans who are in the place begin to chant the name of the coach.

At the end, when Klopp delivers the beers, the man recording asks again: Luis Diaz?“.

The helmsman smiles, opens his left hand and goes to the bus. For his part, the fan is happy with his beer.



“Look what Klopp gave me, for life,” says Carvajal.

“I would not take it,” they reply on networks.

