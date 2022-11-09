A man was arrested on Wednesday by the Police after he tried to throw eggs at King Charles III in York, in the north of England, while the monarch greeted the people gathered in that British city.

Television cameras show the moment three eggs crash to the ground, right next to where Charles III and the queen consort, Stretcherwere shaking hands with citizens in the Micklegate Bar area of ​​York.

Although none of the eggs reached the king, security guards immediately evacuated him from the scene.

One of the eggs appeared to be dodged by York Sheriff Suzie Mercer, who was part of the group of officials welcoming the king.

At the time of the man’s arrest, whose identity or age have not been provided, a man was heard shouting: “This country was built with the blood of slaves”while other attendees began to sing the national anthem “God save the King”.

As police detained the man, the monarch seemed oblivious to what had happened and continued to wave to the crowd. Charles was taking part in a traditional ceremony in which the Lord Mayor officially welcomes the Sovereign to York through the city gates.

The King and Queen consort visited Yorkshire on Wednesday for a series of engagements. They were in York to attend the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, the first to be installed since her death.

The 2-metre sculpture, weighing 1.1 tonnes and made of Lepine limestone from France, was designed to celebrate the late Queen’s platinum jubilee and was completed in August, a month before her death.

Carlos III ascended the throne on September 8 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*with information from EFE