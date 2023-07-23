Teacher teaches her preschool students with song from the band Grupo Frontera with Carin León in mind and opened a debate on social networks after the video was broadcast through TikTok.

The kindergarten teacher located in Monclova, Coahuila stole the eyes of Internet users by sharing that she teaches her students while having a Grupo Frontera song in mind.

Through the digital platform owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, the education teacher has more than 200,000 followers on her account ‘@monsseglzgaytan’, as she shares her day-to-day life with friends, in the gym, and with her students.

Monse Gaytán, has captivated the Internet with her big smile, which conquers followers for reflecting love in each of her activities, and even one of her videos with the most messages from her followers, is where she revealed the gift she gave to a Normal practitioner, because is usually detailed.

Although cases of both teachers and teachers who reveal the challenges they face every day to achieve the expected learning in students have gone viral on social networks, as well as some strategies that open up debate among parents, teacher Monse has captivated everyone.

The teacher from Monclova, Coahuila, Mexico, He has conquered the hearts of Internet users on more than one occasion, however, a video he recently released drew attention for the song he added in the background.

During the viral video, the teacher Monse Gaytán, showed that the band cannot be resisted, since she spread the audiovisual material along with a topic that she cannot get out of her mind, the single ‘que vuelvas’ which is interpreted by Carin León and Grupo Frontera.

