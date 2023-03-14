Kindergarten teacher he stole the cameras of a father of a family in a school Festival, since he recorded it while doing a sexy dance when following the student choreography.
The preschool teacher was guiding the choreography of a dance that her students were doing at the festival, however, after being captured and spreading the video on the internet, social networks ended captivated by her talent to dance.
Education teachers have become a trend on digital platforms, as they show their professionalism by implementing new and creative strategies for future generations, this time a teacher left parents tonic in a event held at the academic institution.
In the clip that circulates on the internet, it can be seen that the young preschool teacher became relevant because she is seen dancing in a water-green dress, while her back is turned to the parents, as she follows the choreography with the children. who are on stage.
The scene drove Internet users crazy, since the parents showed up at the school to see their children dance, however, they recorded the woman from behind while she moved her waist to guide the people in front of her, the children at school dance
In the comment box, some Internet users debated the controversy, since the reaction of the viral clip of some wanting to know the name of the academic establishment, while others believe that they are upset by documenting the scene of the professional woman who works in the kindergarten, in the teaching of minors and disseminate it without their consent.
Despite the fact that the clip was broadcast on the YouTube social network four years agothis 2023, was again in trend and circulated on all social networks, being in the month of women.
