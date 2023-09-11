Video | Kim Jong-un is currently traveling to Russia on his armored and lavishly equipped train

The journey of a heavy train along old-fashioned railways takes almost a day.

North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un seems to be on his way to Russia, reports the news agencies Reuters and Yonhap.

The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that Kim will visit Russia in the “coming days” of the Russian president Vladimir Putin from the invitation. North Korea’s state news agency also confirmed the visit.

Kim’s is estimated to be heading towards the economic forum organized in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East, in which Putin will also participate. of the South Korean news channel YTN by the meeting will possibly be held on Wednesday.

Kim is believed to be making his rare trip abroad in green and yellow on his train. All its 21 carriages are bulletproof. Due to the heavy armour, the top speed of the train is estimated to be only around 60 kilometers per hour.

The distance from North Korea to Vladivostok is more than a thousand kilometers, and the railways in the region are old-fashioned. The news agency AP is expected to make the trip by lasting 20 hours.

North Korea has not released any official information about Kim’s train.

Russian diplomat Georgi Tolorajan according to the train is Soviet-made. This was reported by the American news website NK News, which focuses on North Korea in 2019.

A train line running in three parts would have a total of about 90 wagons, told the South Korean Chosun Ilbo in 2009. The first of the trains ensures, according to the Chosun Ilbo, that the route is safe.

Security measures also include bomb checks at train stations and turning off the electricity to other tracks when the dictator arrives at the station.

The dictator and his entourage travel in the second train, bodyguards and other support personnel in the third.

Korean magazine says that the train’s equipment includes a satellite phone, several meeting rooms and bedrooms, and a Mercedes-Benz passenger car.

The interiors, which were mostly used by the North Korean elite, are cool.

The pictures published of the interior of the train show shiny white surfaces, long conference tables and red leather armchairs. Kim and his entourage can follow world events on flat screens, he says The Washington Post.

Kim Jong-un was photographed leaving his train in Russia in April 2019.

The train in the tests, any Korean, Russian, Chinese, Japanese and French dishes were successful, said a Russian official who traveled on the train in 2001 Konstantin Pulikovsky of The New York Times by.

“Kim Jong-il can be called a culinary artist,” Pulikovski wrote about the North Korean dictator who died in 2011 and Kim Jong-un’s father.

North Korean state media told the same yearthat Kim Jong-il died at the age of 69 of a heart attack on a train journey.

According to Pulikovsky, the train had wines from the regions of Bordeaux and Burgundy, as well as live lobsters. Foreign passengers were entertained by young female singers.

Kim Jong-un is known to enjoy, among other things, Swiss cheeses, champagne and Hennessy cognac.

Kim has reportedly not been abroad for four years, Reuters reports.

The last time he traveled abroad was in 2019. Then he met Putin in Vladivostok. It was the first meeting of the leaders.

Two months later, Kim stepped to the Demilitarized Zone between the Koreas to discuss the then-President of the United States Donald Trump’s with.

Putin and Kim have been predicted negotiating In Russia, for the supply of military equipment to Russia. North Korea is estimated to be in need of food and money.