Chihuahua, Chih.- Enrique Valles, businessman and former municipal official, sent a message to former governor Javier Corral, asking him to respond as a man to the accusations made against him by the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office.

The businessman recalled that he was threatened and persecuted by the Corral government, but he faced the accusations with moral authority and the confidence of being innocent.

He asked Corral to face the charges if he is indeed innocent and did not embezzle the 98 million pesos, as accused by his own senior auditor.

He told him to face the people of Chihuahua and answer for his mistakes. “Javier, sometimes in life you have to make manly decisions,” he told him.

He recalled that Corral presented false documents claiming to be Mexican by birth when he was born in the United States.

He also accused him of being threatened with a gun to the head because of his orders; “Your case is a legal persecution and you wanted to turn it into a political one; you are not the persecutor being persecuted, you are an alleged fugitive criminal.”

“You lack the courage to face the judges that you left behind,” he insisted, asking him “not to run away, not to hide in the skirts of your wife,” and now at the Gin Gin, with women who asked not to be touched.