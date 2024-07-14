What for many would be a moment of terror, for Donald Trump, Republican candidate for the White House, became a moment of heroism and a possible turnaround of his campaign. This is what professors and experts in American politics Daniel Fernández de Miguel from the Carlos III University of Madrid and Alana Moceri from IE University explain. In this video, the analysts give the keys behind the attack against the former president of the United States, in Pennsylvania. They address how the growing polarization in the United States has led to a rise in political violence and how the fear generated by these events can damage democracy and affect participation in political events. According to Fernández and Moceri, the event can strengthen the tycoon’s narrative of invincibility, and how this could make him a hero for many and incite violence among his followers.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING