Mexico City.- Kevin Costner put an end to speculation about his return to Yellowstone… He will not return to the series.

“I want to talk to you and let you know that after this long year and a half working on Horizon and doing everything necessary, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue with season five, or in future ones,” he said in a clip he published on his Instagram account.

“It was something that really changed me. I loved it and I know they loved it, and I just wanted to let them know that I will not be returning and that I love the relationship that we have been able to develop and that I will see them in the movies,” he concluded.

This video was uploaded hours after Paramount Network revealed the premiere date for the second half of the fifth and final season of the drama created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson.

In said announcement it was not mentioned whether Costner’s character (John Dutton) would appear in the final episodes, however, fans of the show took on the task of searching for interviews that would give clues about the role that helped revive the actor’s career. .

It was with People that Kevin Costner, 69, expressed his disappointment at how none of his former co-stars came to his defense when the original narrative explaining his absence was attributed to his inflexible schedule filming Horizon: An American Saga.

“I was disappointed that no one on their side ever stepped forward to defend what I really did for them. There came a point where I thought, ‘Wow, when is anyone going to say something about what I’ve done and what I’ve done?’ haven’t I done?'” said the director of Danza con Lobos (Dances with Wolves).

According to Deadline, the protagonist of The Bodyguard would be open to reprising his role to finish the Yellowstone saga, but there would be conditions.

“I’ve always felt that it could be an interesting time to go back and finish the mythology of this modern family. And if that happens, I would intervene if I agreed with how it’s being done,” he said.

On the other hand, Paramount has not revealed more details about the spin-off and they did not mention how many episodes will air to finish the saga.