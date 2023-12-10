Last week the last gymkhana with Ken Block came online. Block makes the streets of Mexico City unsafe in the electric Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron. Block's tire-consuming reputation is continued by his daughter, Lia Block. She will participate in the F1 Academy in 2024, but occasionally gets into her father's old cars. This also applies to the S1 Hoonitron.

The ride with the Audi becomes even more special when Michèle Mouton shows up in San Remo. Mouton was active in rallying in the 1970s and 1980s and is the most successful female rally driver of all time. She drove for Audi in the WRC championship from 1981 to 1985. In '82 she finished second behind Walter Röhrl and in 1986 won the German Rally Championship for Peugeot.

For the meeting on the historic rally stage, Mouton will bring one of her iconic cars: the Audi Sport Quattro S1 that she drove on Pikes Peak in 1985. Mouton was the fastest on the American hill with exactly this Audi. She even set the record for the hill climb by thirteen seconds.

Lia Block and Michèle Mouton about the meeting

'It's great to be here for the first time in San Remo with Michèle Mouton. She is truly one of my idols, so it is very exciting for me,” says Lia Block. Mouton also enjoys the meeting: 'I can see a reflection of myself in Lia.' View the images of the Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron and Quattro S1 below.