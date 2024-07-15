The final of the 2024 Copa América has officially begun and with shouts of encouragement, colors, hope, excitement and thousands of fans gathered at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, both teams sang their respective national anthems of their country, Karol G being in charge of singing the famous Colombian harmony.

According to the criteria of

After the performance by Argentine singer Abel Pintos, the world-class urban music artist stood in front of more than 2,500 people and proudly sang the Colombian national anthem, at which point All the compatriots present in the stadium joined in his voice.

The tricolor players were no exception, and positioned in the middle of the field, they sang the harmony that represents the country and were ready to start one of the most important matches of their lives, in which they will face the Argentine team for 90 minutes for the championship title.

The singer from Antioquia wore the national team’s jersey and shorts, an outfit that alluded to the uniform of the Colombian team’s players. After finishing her performance, Karol G gave the national team a message of support, encouraging them to win the cup that Colombians so long for.

The singer’s participation in the Copa América final was supposed to be a surprise. However, on Sunday afternoon, ‘Noticas RCN’ published an express interview, in which the artist confirmed her opening act.

Hours later, the rehearsals and sound tests that the singer carried out moments before the start of this great sporting event were leaked. In the video you can see The acclaimed artist wrapped in the Colombian flag while singing the national anthem.

JOHAN STEVEN GUERRERO

DIGITAL SCOPE TIME.

More news