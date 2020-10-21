Weddings are going on at Kangana Ranaut’s house right now. Yes, there are not one but two marriages in his family. Within 3 weeks his brothers Akshat and Karan are married. His entire family is enjoying the wedding rituals a lot. Recent has posted videos of Kangana Haldi. Now Rangoli Chandel’s dance video is going viral. Rangoli has done a tremendous dance on ‘Kajra Mohabbatwala’.

Kangana and Rangoli rocked the group dance

Kangana has also liked this video viral on social media. In this video, people of Kangana’s family are seen. In another video, Kangana is also doing group dance.

Kangana’s family drowns in celebration of 2 weddings

Kangana Ranaut posted a video of recent turmeric. It was told that Rangoli’s marriage has been over 1 decade, there was no marriage in the family. Now 2 consecutive weddings in 3 weeks.

